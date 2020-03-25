x
Danbury courthouse closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

All cases that were to be handled at the Danbury courthouse will be transferred to the Waterbury courthouse on 400 Grand Street starting on March 26.
DANBURY, Conn. — The Connecticut Judicial Branch announced Wednesday that an employee of the Danbury courthouse clerk's office tested positive for tested COVID-19.  When officials found out about the results, the courthouse was closed for  "comprehensive cleaning and sanitization."

Connecticut Judicial officials decided that since the "low flow of business," the courthouse would be closed until further notice. 

All cases that were to be handled at the Danbury courthouse will be transferred to the Waterbury courthouse on 400 Grand Street starting on March 26. The transfer of business will also be in effect until further notice. 

 You can get more infromation on how the courts are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic by clicking the link below: 

