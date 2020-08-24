Danbury schools to start school year with distance learning

Superintendent says the move is due to cluster of COVI-19 cases

DANBURY, Conn. — In a letter to parents, staff and students, Danbury school superintendent Dr. Sal V. Pascarella, said Monday that students will start the school year at home.

Pascarella said the decision was due to the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases in Danbury.

Classes start on Sept. 8.

Over the weekend, administrators at Western Connecticut State University said they were also starting the school year with remote learning.

Read the latter below:

Dear Parents, Caregivers, Students, Staff, and Community Members:

In recent days, we have been monitoring the rapid uptick in positive COVID-19 cases across the City of Danbury. Due to these unusual circumstances, I have been consulting closely with the State Commissioner of Education, Mayor Boughton, DPS Administrative Leadership teams, and our local health officials.

In order to safeguard the health and safety of our students and staff, I have decided to accept the recommendation of local health officials to start the school year this Fall in Distance Learning for all students.

I can appreciate that this decision impacts so many of you in a variety of ways. Please know we are all eager to see your children on September 8th in Distance Learning.

I intend to revisit the state of our local health conditions and their impact on school programming on October 1, at which time we will make a determination as to the best model in which to continue schools. In the meantime, we are working with EdAdvance (State Regional Education Service Center) to set up full-day childcare programming during the duration of this Distance Learning time period. If you would like to add your child’s name to the waiting list for this program, please call 203-797-4733.

I’d like to thank you for your understanding and patience as we are making decisions on the fast pacing circumstances and the impact they have on our community. I look forward to coming back to you with more information as it is available, as we strive to bring students the best possible educational experience in as safe a manner as possible for our whole community. Be safe and well,