State Police: Man threw rock into McDonald's window when denied in-restaurant service without a mask

Daddario was charged with Criminal Mischief and Breach Of Peace. His bail was set to $1,000.

BROOKLYN, Conn. — State police said a local man is facing charges after a vandalism incident at a McDonald's on Providence Road.

According to a release, 37-year-old Jason Daddario, of Danielson was refused service because he did not have a mask on.

Restaurant employees told Troopers that he was also asked to leave the restaurant due to COVID-19 concerns.

Daddario agreed to leave.

However, State Police said upon exiting he threw a large rock into the front window, before fleeing to Wal-Mart, where he stole numerous pairs of ladies underwear.

According to a release, when leaving Wal-Mart, Daddario was met by a K9 who tracked him from the McDonald's.

He began to run from Troopers and surrendered prior to the release of the K9.