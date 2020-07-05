State Police: Man threw rock into McDonald's window when denied in-restaurant service without a mask

BROOKLYN, Conn. — State police said a local man is facing charges after a vandalism incident at a McDonald's on Providence Road.
According to a release, 37-year-old Jason Daddario, of Danielson was refused service because he did not have a mask on.
Restaurant employees told Troopers that he was also asked to leave the restaurant due to COVID-19 concerns.
Daddario agreed to leave.
However, State Police said upon exiting he threw a large rock into the front window, before fleeing to Wal-Mart, where he stole numerous pairs of ladies underwear.
According to a release, when leaving Wal-Mart, Daddario was met by a K9 who tracked him from the McDonald's.
He began to run from Troopers and surrendered prior to the release of the K9.
Daddario was charged with Criminal Mischief and Breach Of Peace. His bail was set to $1,000.