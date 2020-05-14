Darien bridal shop continues to give back to the community prior to re-opening

Owner of A Little Something White in Darien shipped bags to designers who could turn those bags into facemasks for the front lines and medical workers.

DARIEN, Conn. — The bridal industry has been at a standstill these last few months as brides and grooms have had to cancel or postpone their wedding dates due to COVID-19. In the midst of all of this Bridal Shops were operating from behind the scenes on an operational basis. But some good news will come on May 20th for brides, they will likely re-open with new guidelines in place.

Owner of A Little Something White in Darien, Ashley Krauss, explained while there is still uncertainty for weddings later this year, they will be opening pending no complications on May 20th for appointment only.

A few minor changes will be made, but Krauss went on to say “We have not received any formal guidelines from the state yet about what that’s going to look like but were starting to work with our own thought process as to what that’s going to be”

Some of that will be wearing facemasks for all and gloves for employees as well as cleaning gowns and gown fitting rooms more often. In addition to limiting the number of people in the store, but rest assured that won’t be hard to navigate “so we won’t be able to necessarily allow the group of 10 people to come in on a middle of a Saturday but we have a really easy ability to have a limited number of people in the store so that part isn’t going to be overly cumbersome” Krauss said.

In the meantime, A Little Something White in Darien has continued to give back to the community, back in April they discovered wedding gown bag fabric was perfect for making facemasks, so they shipped bags to designers who could turn those bags into facemasks for the front lines and medical workers.