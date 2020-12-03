Darien Public Schools close for two weeks

The closure includes the cancellation of academic, athletic, and extracurricular activities

DARIEN, Conn. — Darien Public Schools announced Thursday that they will be closed for two weeks with classes starting again on March 26th.

The closure includes the cancellation of all academic, athletic, and extracurricular activities.

They also say that district and school facilities may not be used for any event during the closure. All facilities will be cleaned while closed, the district announced.