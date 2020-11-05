DATTCO, Inc. joins others from motorcoach industry for "Rolling Rally" in Washington D.C.

Motorcoach operators are wanting to tell Members of Congress and the Trump Administration that the industry needs federal assistance.

On May 13th, New Britain based DATTCO, Inc. will join hundreds of motorcoach companies from around the country for a rolling rally around the U.S. Capitol and National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The rally is called “Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness” and is for one day. The event was started by independent motorcoach operators, industry suppliers, and state associations, represented by a joint initiative between the nation’s two largest associations, American Bus Association and United Motorcoach Association.

Buses will be decorated with informative signs about the motorcoach industry including the groups they serve, the economic impact they make, and the people they employ.

Motorcoach operators are wanting to tell Members of Congress and the Trump Administration that the industry needs federal assistance. Dattco says the motorcoach industry has had to lay off or furloughed more than 90 percent of its workforce nationally in the wake of COVID-19. The motorcoach industry has requested $15 billion in federal grants and loan guarantees and modifications to Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program.