Day Kimball Healthcare giving out COVID vaccines, no appointment needed

Plainfield High School hosting COVID vaccine clinic.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Day Kimball Healthcare announced Saturday that they are giving out the COVID vaccine to anyone eligible at Plainfield High School.

In a Facebook post, they said walk-in appointments are available Saturday until 3:30 p.m. They only ask that you bring a form of ID and insurance card, wear a facemask, and clothing that will allow for access to your upper arm.

They share that they will be giving out the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Day Kimball Health said at the time that there are no lines and waiting at Plainfield High School.

