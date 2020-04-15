Death toll soars after NYC counts 'probable' fatalities

City officials reported 3,778 “probable” deaths.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The official death toll from the coronavirus soared in New York City after authorities began including people who died without ever being tested.

City officials reported 3,778 “probable” deaths, where doctors were certain enough of the cause of death to list it on the death certificate. Combined with virus deaths confirmed by a lab test, that would put the total fatalities in the city over 10,000.