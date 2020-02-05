DEEP closes some state parks due to full capacity amid CT social distancing rules

Officials say the closures are temporary, and parks can be expected to re-open the following day. Here's a list of those closed Saturday, May 2.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Despite beautiful weather calling Connecticut residents outdoors this weekend, some state parks are already off limits.

The CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Saturday several parks have reached capacity and will be closed for the day.

This comes as DEEP implemented lower capacity limits at state parks to keep visitor numbers at a level that can support good social distancing rules.

Officials say the closures are temporary, and parks closed in this fashion can be expected to re-open the following day.

According to a release, lower capacity closings help DEEP to keep the park system operating, and the public safe, during a time when many other recreation options are not available.

Here's a list of state parks that have closed so far on Saturday, May 2: