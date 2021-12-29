Governor's office reports delay with arrival of state's shipment of at-home COVID tests

Gov. Ned Lamont said the setback was due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the state's control.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The shipment of three million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests that were supposed to be handed out across Connecticut is delayed, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

Many cities and towns were planning to distribute those free test kits to residents as early as Thursday, but due to the delay, those municipalities might not be able to.

Gov. Lamont's office said the setback is due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the state's control.

"My staff and multiple state agencies have spent the past several days working around the clock to accelerate the movement of our tests through what is clearly a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast amid unprecedented international demand for tests. I want to thank our municipal and emergency management partners who have quickly and efficiently established their methods of distribution of the tests, clearly communicating them to their communities. My administration is in regular communication with city and town leaders, and we will provide updates as we have them in order to distribute the tests as quickly as possible. I thank our staff and leadership at the Department of Administrative Services, the Department of Public Health, the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the Connecticut National Guard for their incredible work to execute on this test delivery.” Lamont said.

"There is a chance they get here overnight but for now, we’re making sure our cities and towns know there is a delay," Max Reiss, the Communications Director for Gov. Lamont, said.

