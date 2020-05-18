Lamont, dental offices agree on guidelines for reopening dental offices

The Connecticut Department of Public Health put together a working group of dental professionals representing dental hygienists, dental assistants, and dentists.

After a week of controversy and a grassroots campaign by dental hygienists, Governor Ned Lamont's office has released guidelines for dental offices to be reopened. The work was put together by a group of dentists, hygienists, educators and dental assistants.

Based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dental offices were strongly advised to temporarily limit their practices to urgent and emergency dental care. Some offices had hoped to reopen on Wednesday, however a number of dental hygienists and assistants contacted the FOX61 and the Lamont administration asking for more guidance citing fear of infection.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health put together a working group of dental professionals representing dental hygienists, dental assistants, and dentists. The group recently met through video conferencing over a five-day period, and reached a consensus on the final guidance document.

“Having representatives from each of these groups collaboratively develop these protocols was an important step forward so that all of their concerns could be heard and addressed,” Governor Lamont said.

Representatives on the working group included: