Lamont, dental offices agree on guidelines for reopening dental offices

After a week of controversy and a grassroots campaign by dental hygienists, Governor Ned Lamont's office has released guidelines for dental offices to be reopened. The work was put together by a group of dentists, hygienists, educators and dental assistants.
Based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dental offices were strongly advised to temporarily limit their practices to urgent and emergency dental care. Some offices had hoped to reopen on Wednesday, however a number of dental hygienists and assistants contacted the FOX61 and the Lamont administration asking for more guidance citing fear of infection.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health put together a working group of dental professionals representing dental hygienists, dental assistants, and dentists. The group recently met through video conferencing over a five-day period, and reached a consensus on the final guidance document.
“Having representatives from each of these groups collaboratively develop these protocols was an important step forward so that all of their concerns could be heard and addressed,” Governor Lamont said.
Representatives on the working group included:
- Christian D. Andresen, MPH, CPH: Section Chief, Practitioner Licensing and Investigations, Connecticut Department of Public Health
- Anne Marie DeLessio-Matta, DMD: Pediatric Dental Associates of Southbury; President-Elect, Connecticut State Dental Association
- Sheila Fontanella, DA: Practicing Dental Assistant
- Peter S. Katz, DMD: Chairman, Connecticut State Dental Commission
- Tam Le, DMD: President, Connecticut State Dental Association
- Jennifer Mancini, RDH: Practicing Licensed Dental Hygienist
- Marion C. Manski, RDH, MS: Director, Fones School of Dental Hygiene; Associate Professor, College of Health Sciences, University of Bridgeport Health Sciences Center
- Marie R. Paulis, RDH, MSDH: Assistant Professor and Dental Hygiene Program Director, School of Health Sciences, University of New Haven
- Melissa Sipos, RDH: Practicing Licensed Dental Hygienist
- Thomas St. Louis, MSPH: Occupational Health Program Supervisor, Connecticut Department of Public Health
Download: Best Practices for Dental Offices Considering Expanding Operations Beyond Emergency Care to Include Non-Urgent and Elective Procedures During the COVID-19 Pandemic