DOC to resume non-contact visits

The number of visits, and the number of people who can visit, will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions still in place

HARTFORD, Conn — The Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) announced Friday that it will be resuming noncontact social visits for offenders.

The change will be effective starting next Thursday, October 15. The DOC said that the number of visitors and visiting sessions will be restricted in order to maintain pandemic related precautions in alignment with Governor Lamont’s executive orders.

In an effort to accommodate as many visits as possible per day, the DOC said the duration of each visit will be restricted to 30 minutes. A maximum of two visitors will be allowed per individual visit.

“I truly understand how difficult it has been for offenders and their loved ones not to have been able to see each other face-to-face during the pandemic,” said Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros. “The resumption of visits has been a top priority of mine, but we have to take every precaution possible to make sure we continue to keep the virus at bay.”

Visits will be by appointment only and must be scheduled at least 72 hours in advance, DOC said. Individuals can request to schedule a visit by going to the specific facility webpage located on the DOC website and following the instructions.

You must be on the offender’s approved visiting list in order to request a visit. Individuals must receive confirmation of a scheduled date and time before traveling to the facility.

In addition to standard security procedures, temperature checks and health screenings will be conducted prior to allowing visitors into the visiting room.