Department of Health finds COVID-19 outbreak Norwich nursing result of serious violations

The DPH released its report on the Three Rivers Nursing Home Monday afternoon. So far, 21 residents and five staff works have tested positive. 3 people have died.

NORWICH, Conn. — The Department of Health (DPH) announced it found serious violations at Three Rivers Nursing Home, which is currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of August 31, 21 residents and five staff members have tested positive for the virus. Three residents have died due to COVID-19 and one is hospitalized from the current outbreak according to DPH. The DPH said the rest are recovering in the facility, segregated from the other people who have not tested positive for COVID.

“DPH is deeply saddened by the further loss of life in nursing homes related to COVID-19. We will continue our robust monitoring and enforcement activities in partnership with CMS to ensure that nursing homes are providing a safe environment for their residents” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “Our investigation uncovered system-wide failures in this nursing home in infection control practices, that merited the finding of immediate jeopardy. DPH is committed to holding facilities accountable and ensuring that improvements in patient care are made so residents’ lives are not put in danger.

The investigation revealed the outbreak began on August 24 when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 through weekly testing. The DPH said there were serious violations found throughout the facility like general infection control practices, staffing, and the use of personal protective gear.

Key Findings of the investigation include:

• The facility failed to ensure appropriate cohorting of residents to prevent the transmission

of COVID-19

• The facility failed to utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in accordance with

Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) standards

• The facility failed to ensure the appropriate designation of staff

• The facility failed to maintain an updated, accurate, or accessible outbreak listing of the COVID-19 status of the residents.

• The facility failed to ensure that a required 14-day quarantine was maintained for a resident exposed to COVID-19.

• The facility also failed to ensure that an aerosolized medication was administered to that

resident in a manner consistent with current infection control standards, putting that resident and staff at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

• The facility also failed to ensure that visitor screening regarding a person's recent travel history was conducted in accordance with an Executive Order dated 6/25/20 that was issued by the Governor of the State of Connecticut.

• Additionally, the facility failed to ensure the appropriate storage of reusable isolation gowns to maintain infection control standards.

• The failure of the facility to implement the necessary measures to prevent the transmission of infection was determined to constitute a finding of Immediate Jeopardy (Endangering of Human Life).