Department of health investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Norwich nursing home

The DPH reports 13 residents and two staff members have tested positive so far for the virus. One resident has died as a result and several have been hospitalized.

NORWICH, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Health is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at the Three Rivers Nursing Home.

Officials say so far 13 residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus. Several residents have been hospitalized and one has since died.

The DPH released a statement Thursday evening regarding their investigation as they try to determine how the virus was introduced into the home.

“This unfortunate outbreak underscores the need for all of us to keep our guard up in the fight against COVID-19,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “COVID is still present in our communities and the virus can spread quickly if we do not remain vigilant about controlling the infection.DPH is conducting an analysis to determine how the virus may have been introduced into Three Rivers, and we are investigating all aspects of this facility’s infection control practices, including appropriate cohorting, PPE use by staff, and appropriate staff screening.”

The DPH is also investigating the nursing home facility's level of compliance with Governor Ned Lamont's executive order regarding weekly testing of the staff.