Department of Labor begins issuing $600 stimulus payments for unemployment benefits

The payment which is known as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Connecticut Department of Labor announced on Tuesday that is has successfully programmed its computer system and begun issuing the first round of stimulus checks for those receiving unemployment. The state says the first batch was sent out this past weekend.

It is retroactive to March 29 and will go through July 25. For anyone who has been collecting unemployment from previous weeks like April 4, 11, and 18, they will receive a lump sum by the end of the week.

“Our Department of Labor worked day and night to come up with the technological fixes to ensure benefits were distributed in a timely way to our residents,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “There are hundreds of thousands in our state relying on our Department of Labor to help get them through this crisis, and the state’s loyal and hard-working team never lost sight of that. This is a difficult time for so many, and I appreciate that these new benefits are being distributed.”

If you filed for unemployment, you can check out the DOL's website at http://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/UI-OnLine/index.htm. People who have received payments through direct deposit should start seeing the additional amount appearing in their bank account by Tuesday, says the DOL.

DOL is continuing to work nonstop to implement the remaining two recently established federal stimulus programs:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for self-employed individuals among others, and

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), a 13-week extension that allows eligible claimants to collect the additional weeks after exhausting the 26 weeks of state benefits.