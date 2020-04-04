Department of Labor offers advice for those who still have not filed for unemployment

The DOL has already processed more than 90,000 of the over 250,000 claims that have been filed in Connecticut by people impacted by COVID-19.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As unemployment numbers reach a record number for the United States, the Department of Labor is offering advice on how to speed up your unemployment claim if you filed.

“The agency is working diligently to serve its residents and appreciates the public’s patience as it works to process the thousands of claims that have been filed as a result of the pandemic. We want to let people know that although it will take some time, all eligible claims will be processed, paid, and retroactive to the date they were filed.” Said Commissioner Kurt Westby.

“More than 80 employees are now processing claims – a significant increase from the 20 typically processing new applications – and we continue to recruit and train additional staff to assist in the upcoming weeks,” Westby said.

Below is information from the DOL on how to speed up one's claim.

"To speed up the processing of their claims, unemployed residents who have not yet filed should:

Visit www.filectui.com;

Click first on the message above the large blue button that notes: “for quicker payment if unemployment benefit, please follow these instructions.” The link will bring claimants to a guide that should be read BEFORE filing for benefits.

The guide will provide guidance on filing claims as a “Temporary Shutdown” option and provide guidance on entering a Return to Work date.