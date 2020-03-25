Department of Labor reports over 100,000 unemployment claims last week

State officials say that Gov. Lamont is allowing the department to use overtime to process the new claims.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The State Department of Labor says they have received more than 100,000 unemployment claims last week.

This week, Gov. Lamont's order of "Stay Safe, Stay Home" order went into effect. This ordered non-essential businesses to close or have employees work from home.

State officials say that Gov. Lamont is allowing the department to use overtime to process the new claims. As of yesterday, three Connecticut businesses filed official letters with the Department of Labor: The Chowder Pot in Hartford, Restaurant 121 in Oxford, and the Hilton Garden Inn in Milford.