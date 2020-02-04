Department of Public Health to considering designating certain nursing homes for COVID-19 positive patients

A letter was sent to families on Monday from the Department of Public Health

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. — Family members have been worried after hearing some nursing homes may strictly be designated for those who have been tested positive with COVID-19.

A letter was sent to families on Monday from the Department of Public Health that said certain nursing homes will be made specifically for those who have COVID-19 and those who do not.

The news came as a big concern and viewers emailed into FOX61's newsroom requesting for answers.

FOX61 looked into it and wanted to find out if this gets implemented, what will this mean for those who do not have COVID?

The letter went on to state residents will have to transfer to another facility, possibly even out of state for an undetermined amount of time.

"You have a concern. You have fear. Knowing there are some cases there you definitely worry. My mother is 96 in good health but still 96. The fear is always that she may get this and if she does, we can't even be there with her," said Betty Webber of Tolland.

FOX61 spoke to Webber whose 96-year old mother lives at the Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford Springs. While the center would not comment on whether they are part of the initiative, Webber said this is very worrisome to hear.

"I just think that people need to be advocates for their parents in facilities like this," added Webber.

Governor Lamont addressed concerns when it comes to communication.

"We can also look into ways we can set up a Face Time or other ways you can look at your loved ones," said Lamont.

State Ombudsman Mairead Painter told FOX61 this is the only way to prevent the number of cases from growing.

"I think there is the potential for high numbers of cases if we can't figure out a way to stay ahead of this," said Painter of Longterm Care.

Painter is afraid of the situation at The Soldier's Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts where at least 11 residents there have died from COVID.

It is a home for veterans and is now under a state investigation.

There are 216 nursing homes across Connecticut and right now, 36 of them have at least one case of COVID which is 17-percent of the total.

"For individuals with Dementia. Having people totally gowned and gloved and garbed in and out not being able to understand, it's very overwhelming," added Painter.

If your loved one will be moved to another nursing home, they will be contacted by the nursing home directly.