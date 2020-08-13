Dept. of Public Health recommends postponing HS Football, Girls volleyball

This comes just a day after the CIAC board of directors voted to move forward with all fall sports seasons.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Connecticut Department of Public Health is recommending postponing football and girls volleyball at Connecticut schools until the spring.

According to health guidelines, football considered as "higher risk" for COVID transmission.

Girls volleyball was considered a "moderate-risk" sport--however the sport is indoors where infectious droplets is elevated.

The guidelines recommend allowing fall seasons for boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, and girls swimming.

The Department of Public Health recommended postponing the start of the season for those sports, including conditioning and practices, until at least two weeks after the start of in-person learning in schools.

The letter also said, "These recommendations take into account our research and consideration for the risk-benefit of interscholastic athletics to our high school students and their families. DPH will continue to work closely with CAS-CIAC and the Connecticut State Department of Education to support a model for school reopening that we believe will minimize the health and safety risks to our children, school staff, and their families while allowing them to regain their identities as teachers, students, classmates, and athletes.

•For all sports, limit the total number of games, and extent of travel for interscholasticcontests (for example having 12 total games, one home and one away with the six closestschools).