Despite outbreaks, Lamont doesn't foresee COVID mandates

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont says he doesn't foresee the state following the lead of New York City and requiring vaccination declarations for a variety of indoor activities.
He said Wednesday he also expects to “give a green light” to local officials to impose their own “higher standard” for masking, given local infection rates, rather than reimpose a statewide mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
He said some towns have less than 50% vaccination rates while others are 99%. Meanwhile, Foxwoods Resort Casino is now requiring all employees to wear facial coverings, regardless of vaccination status.
