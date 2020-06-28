More details on back to school plan expected on Monday

The plan has been met with some criticism

More details on the state's plan to reopen schools in the fall are expected to be released Monday.

The plan has been met with some criticism.

U.S. Rep Jahana Hayes said in a Facebook post, "Am I missing something???? I have not been out of the classroom too long to know that this is not realistic and does not instill any confidence. I am hoping that a more substantive plan is forthcoming because I have so many questions and this does not provide an adequate blueprint for parents or teachers."

Last week, the Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona joined the governor. Cardona spoke of the new plan of returning students back to school for the fall. Connecticut schools were closed in March as a result of the pandemic.

“While we’ve made good strides to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut, the virus hasn’t gone away and we need to do what we can to keep students and staff safe while also doing our best to provide our young people with access to an education that prepares them for the future,” Governor Lamont said. “Working with public health and medical experts, and with the support of our educators, we are preparing a number of steps that protect the health and safety of everyone who makes contact with our school system.”

The plan was developed by a series of surveys with over 23,000 citizens and 16,000 students.

Cardona said during the press conference that districts should prepare to open in the fall every day. Socialize distancing will be enforced and grades K-8 will cohort together.

Students taking the bus will have to wear face coverings when riding and practice social distancing. Students and teachers will also be required to wear masks while they are in the building.

The commissioner also said the public should be ready for an uptick in cases and a comprehensive plan with details will be released Monday.

This plan is subject to change though hinging on Connecticut COVID-19 statistics.

FOX61 spoke with Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez about the new regulations schools must now adhere to in order to reopen.

"While I acknowledge that they're challenging, we're going to have to figure it out," said Torres-Rodriguez.