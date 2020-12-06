Discharged after months, a wife’s celebration and sorrow; She beat Covid-19, her husband did not

76-year old Linda Figlewski spent 83 days in the hospital, 59 days on a ventilator.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — After 83 days in the hospital, 59 days on a ventilator, 76-year old Linda Figlewski, defied all odds and was released to roaring applause from friends and family as she left Gaylord Hospital.

But with the celebration for Figlewski, came profound pain – her husband of 50 years, Henry died from the Coronavirus on Easter Sunday.

“It’s going to be a real adjustment,” Figlewski said, “I was just numb.” Figlewski, surrounded by nurses from the hospital, made it a point to thank her healthcare workers at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Gaylord. “They are all angels, they really are, they are just wonderful.”

Reverend Brett Figlewski, Linda’s son addressed the crowd who showed up to wish Linda well.

“It’s a miracle she is still with us,” he said, and then added, “It’s so important we have all these people here, so many people lifted her (Linda) up in prayer every day.”