Discounts and freebies for health care workers during Nurses Week

Companies are thanking the medical community for their work during the coronavirus pandemic with heavy discounts on food, clothes and gas.

WASHINGTON — As health care workers continue to serve on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Nurses Week couldn't come at a better time. From Wednesday, May 6 to Tuesday, May 12, nurses will be recognized for their hard work.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists said it plans to expand National Nurses Week to a "month-long celebration in May to expand opportunities to elevate and celebrate nursing."

Several companies are offering freebies and discounts to health care professionals during this time. Below are some of the best deals for those in the medical community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Adidas

Medical professionals, first responders, nurses and military members are eligible for a 40% discount from Adidas. In order to receive the coupon, first responders to the virus are required to verify their employment through ID.me.

BP

BP and Amoco stations are offering a 50 cent per gallon, single use discount for first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers. To obtain the deal, qualified individuals are required to verify their employment and identify with ID.me. The discount codes can be requested now and will expire on May 31.

Checkers

Uniformed medical workers and first responders are eligible for a free small combo at any of the company's 250 locations.

Chipotle

As part of their 4HEROES burrito donation program, Chipotle will allow medical facilities to request free burritos beginning May 6 at 6:00 a.m. PT on their website.

Crocs

Crocs is offering 10,000 free pairs of shoes a day to health care workers. To request a free pair, the shoemaker opens a virtual waiting room at 12 p.m. ET every day. Once the event begins everyone online recieves a random place in the queue as long as you enter before 12 p.m.

Dunkin' Donuts

On May 6, Dunkin' Donuts will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee with a donut for nurses and health care professionals while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is providing the medical community with free dozens of glazed doughnuts. On every Monday through Nurses Week, medical workers can show their employer badge to receive free doughnuts through the Krispy Kreme drive-thru.

&Pizza

The personal pizza chain says they are offering free pies to hospital workers both in-store and via text for delivery.

Hospital workers are required to show ID in order to receive their free pizza.

Starbucks

Starbucks has extended their program offering free coffee to anyone who identifies as a first responder through the end of May.The drink must be a tall hot or iced brewed coffee.

The North Face