Discussing coronavirus with your children

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — So far, there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Connecticut. However, a doctor, for the Yale-New Haven Health System, said during a coronavirus round table on Friday that it’s likely the state we will have to deal with the coronavirus at some point.

So, what’s the best way to approach this serious topic with your children? We sought the advice of a New Haven based clinician.

New Haven‘s Retreat Behavioral Health focuses on the holistic care of clients and stress is certainly a trigger. So, with the coronavirus top of mind, especially children can become overwhelmed. The best advice: don’t change your normal routines with your kids.

“To not go to the malls because there’s other people there, to not go to the ball games because there’s other people there, to keep a kid home from school,” said said Jarel Gallman,

Executive Director of Retreat Behavioral Health in New Haven.