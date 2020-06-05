Distance learning brings challenges for cities and suburbs

With some students, there is more and more distance created every day between student and teacher.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont made it official that all of Connecticut’s school buildings would remain closed for the duration of this school year. With that decision, city schools are facing an even larger challenge.

One of the problems created by distance-learning in cities is that, with some students, there is more and more distance created every day between student and teacher.

"We have not been able to connect with every student or family," said Dr. Verna Ruffin, Superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools.

Waterbury has roughly 19,000 students attending its public schools.

"And we’ve issued more than 7,000 computers to our children," Ruffin said.

She estimates approximately 60% of the students in Waterbury Public Schools have access to computers. And some come to schools to pick up age appropriate work packets.

The superintendent says they continue to tap all of their resources to connect with the kids they've lost contact with.

"We certainly want to recognize that our resource officers play a big part of that because they walk the neighborhoods," she said.

And, even for students in the suburbs, distance-learning has been a struggle.

"There’s much less of an opportunity for actual learning and less one on one with the teachers," said Peter Cohen, a high school junir, from Berlin. "And, it’s constrained. Right? Like, there’s 30 minutes 30 minutes of schooling in each session and it’s once a week for the most part."

And, for parents, who have to be part of the homeschooling process?

Paul Cohen of Berlin said, "I did hear from one of my neighbors who said something kind of funny. When we asked him how it was homeschooling he said 'the teachers didn’t tell the truth in their report cards,'"

Apparently, the teacher wrote that this man’s kids were fun to be around and Cohen's neighbor joked that he didn’t agree after having to play the role of their teacher.