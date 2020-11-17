DMHAS Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson for the department said Comminnisoner Delphin-Rittmon is in self-isolation and following CDC and CT DPH guidelines. She released a brief statement on her condition. “While I am experiencing mild symptoms, I am able to rest and safely quarantine at home,” said Commissioner Delphin-Rittmon. “I have had limited face to face contact with co-workers due to teleworking and I have been in daily contact with the team at DMHAS. I am grateful my colleagues in the office have not been exposed,” she concluded.