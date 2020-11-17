DMHAS Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn — On Tuesday evening, the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said that Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the department said Comminnisoner Delphin-Rittmon is in self-isolation and following CDC and CT DPH guidelines. She released a brief statement on her condition. “While I am experiencing mild symptoms, I am able to rest and safely quarantine at home,” said Commissioner Delphin-Rittmon. “I have had limited face to face contact with co-workers due to teleworking and I have been in daily contact with the team at DMHAS. I am grateful my colleagues in the office have not been exposed,” she concluded.
DMHAS operates over 760 mental health and substance use beds and employs about 3,300 staff throughout Connecticut. As of March 1 to November 17, there have been a total of 87 inpatients and 160 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
To find out more about DMHAS's COVID-19 responses, click here.