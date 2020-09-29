DMV extends deadlines for credentials expiring through November 30

The extension covers licenses, motor vehicle registrations, emissions testing, among other credentials.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has updated its extensions for expiring credentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, the change impacts credentials that expired between March 10 through November 30.

The following deadlines are included in the extension:

All Licenses, Permits and Identification Cards, including Commercial Driver’s Licenses

Motor Vehicle and Boat Registrations

Emissions Testing and Retesting

Permanent Disability Placard

The DMV says credentials that expired from March 10 through May 31 are valid until November 30. Those expired from June 1 through November 30 will be valid until December 31.

Late fees will be waived for qualifying credentials.

The extensions are intended to help safeguard the general public against the spread of coronavirus and to maintain social distance within offices, officials wrote in a release.