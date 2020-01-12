DMV extends deadlines for CT residents with expiring credentials

With the approval of the Governor, most driver licenses, leaner's permits, and identity card expiration dates in 2020 have been extended for a year.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Editor's note: The video above aired on August 31, 2020.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has extended the deadlines for residents with expiring credentials.

According to the DMV's website, Governor Lamont approved the decision to extend the deadlines for several items like driver's licenses, commercial driver's licenses, learner permits, commercial learner's permits, and identity cards.

To clarify, if one has a driver's license set to expire from March 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, it will remain valid for one year after the expiration date printed on the license. For those with credentials expiring from January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021, the credential is valid through December 31, 2021.

Other credential deadlines have been extended too like boating registrations, emissions tests, and disability placards.

For new CT residents who moved to the state after March 1, 2020, the deadline to get a license, registration, or emissions inspection has been extended by 180 days.

