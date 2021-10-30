DOC: Inmate dies of COVID complications

The 43-year-old man died on Friday, having refused intubation last week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Correction said Saturday that an incarcerated individual under the DOC's supervision has passed away from complications related to the novel coronavirus. The name of the individual is not being released due to medical privacy laws, the department said in a press release.

The 43-year-old male had been receiving medical care at a community hospital since October 4, 2021 and succumbed to his illnesses on Friday, having refused intubation last week. The deceased had underlying health issues, the release said.

The offender last entered the Connecticut correctional system in October of 2020, and was serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for the Sale of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Restraint. His maximum release date was in February of 2023.

