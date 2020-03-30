DOC offender tests positive for COVID-19

The inmate was isolated from the rest of the population

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Officials announced on Monday that an inmate at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The 32-year-old male offender is the first DOC offender in the system to test positive for the virus.

The offender was isolated from the rest of the population when he showwed symptoms."Once the positive test result was confirmed, he was placed in a negative pressure isolation room. The negative pressure room, which allows for air to flow into, but not escape from the room - thus containing airborne contaminants within the room, is located in the Corrigan building of the correctional facility," said officials. "The other offenders who were located in the same housing unit as the affected offender will be isolated from the rest of the population for 14 days."

Officials said, " A review of which staff members the offender interacted with has been conducted and proper notifications are being made. In addition to the ongoing facility and agency wide cleaning efforts, a targeted deep cleaning effort is underway in the affected unit."