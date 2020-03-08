Dr. Anthony Fauci to join Gov. Ned Lamont at state's 4 p.m. COVID-19 briefing

The announcement comes as Gov. Lamont continues to discuss schools reopening, saying he's following the science

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont announced today that Dr. Anthony Fauci of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will be a guest at the state's COVID-19 briefing this afternoon at 4 p.m.

While at UConn this morning, Gov. Lamont discussed school reopening plans as the first day of school rapidly approaches.

Gov. Lamont stated that he was following the science as he's gone along with the state's reopening plans. He said that Dr. Fauci was the "predominant voice" coming out of Washington D.C.

While continuing to discuss school reopenings, Gov. Lamont said that it seemed to be easier to get a third-grader back in school safely, versus a college student coming from a different state or even a different country.

Gov. Lamont went on to say he had been talking with President of Uconn, Thomas C. Katsouleas, over the last few months when it came to safely reopening the university

Governor Lamont released the latest COVID-19 numbers for Connecticut last Friday, which included one COVID-related death.

15,265 tests were administered

140 came back positive with a 0.9% positivity rate

68 patients are hospitalized with an increase of three

1 COVID-related death

I appreciate Dr. Fauci for accepting my invitation to join us today for our COVID-19 news briefing to discuss the effects of the virus around the country and its impact on Connecticut. We’ll be getting started at 4PM.



Watch live: https://t.co/K7xQp0evwO pic.twitter.com/h6WcsmFnZC — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 3, 2020

At a time when early progress seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation’s path forward, Fauci is calling on lawmakers — and all other Americans — to go back to public health basics such as social distancing and wearing masks.

Connecticut has had a mask mandate in place since April 20th.

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this week, Fauci said he was “disturbed” by the flat-out opposition in parts of the country to wearing masks as a public health protective measure.

Fauci said in his AP interview that he's concerned because the U.S. has not followed the track of Asian and European nations also hit hard by the coronavirus.