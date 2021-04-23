Lamont, doctors enforce continued mask-wearing indoors while loosening outdoor restrictions

The CDC has stated if you are in a small group and everyone has been vaccinated, there is no need for masks.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As more people are getting vaccinated around the state, the conversation has now shifted to Gov. Ned Lamont's mask mandate.

Is it safe to not wear masks anymore? Masks have become a norm after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to give people that initial layer of protection.

Dr. Thomas Balcezak with Yale-New Haven Health answered the question in a virtual news conference.

"If you are in a mixed group of individuals some of whom are vaccinated, some of whom are not, the recommendation still is you are unable to be socially distanced, then you should be wearing masks," said Dr. Balcezak, who is the chief clinical officer with Yale-New Haven Health.

The Centers for Disease Control has stated if people are in a small group and everyone has been vaccinated, there is no need for masks.

Dr. Balcezak added the vaccine is very effective at preventing transmission, infection, and death. Transmission though, varies by person and not everyone spreads it the same way.

"When you are outside, the delusional effect of all that air blowing around and being in that large space outdoors allows the virus to dissipate very quickly so therefore if you're able to distance and you are outside, not wearing a mask is probably relatively safe," added Dr. Balcezak.

Lamont said he will continue to enforce the use of masks indoors but not outdoors.

"It does seem to me inside is safer. keep the mask mandate a little bit longer. David Lehman has talked to restauranteurs, stores, whether they want the discretion to decide and they said let's keep it simple - let's keep it clean, let's keep people wearing a mask when they're in close corridors inside a little bit longer," Lamont said.

Doctors are also reminding everyone your chance of being at risk remains the same even with vaccines being distributed.

Social distancing and hand washing are still highly encouraged.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.