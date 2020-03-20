Dog Star Rescue going virtual to find pups homes

On Saturday, Dog Star will hold two virtual adoptions, one at 12:30 pm and the next at 1:30 pm.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Dog Star Rescue is going the virtual adoption route in light of the challenges from Covid-19. Starting Saturday the all-volunteer team at Dog Star will launch on-line adoption events where people can see the dogs and then go into chat rooms and ask questions with staffers. Ultimately, when a match is made, the owner would come and pick up their dog in Bloomfield.

"Our adoption events are premised on face to face contact," said Dog Star president Dan McCabe, "but we knew that was going away quickly so we created virtual adoption."

On Saturday, Dog Star will hold two virtual adoptions, one at 12:30 pm and the next at 1:30 pm.

McCabe said, "this is a great time for people who will be home for weeks or even longer to acclimate to a dog at home."

The hope is Dog Star will get 30 of their dogs adopted in the days ahead, last year they found 650 dogs new homes but they have never tried a virtual adoption before. "I hope a lot of other rescues will follow suit with their adoption process, McCabe added, "and get some dogs homes."