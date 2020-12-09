Officials: No door-to-door trick or treating in Springfield this year

Officials said they made the announcement as early as possible to give families and organizations proper time and notice to plan for permitted Halloween events.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Halloween plans in New England are coming more into focus as the fall season approaches.

The City of Springfield, MA announced Friday that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, door-to-door trick or treating will not be allowed this year for Halloween.

The announcement comes as Springfield's Mayor Domenic J. Sarno consulted with Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton Harris and the Board of Public Health.

As Mayor Sarno agreed with health officials, it was determined that only COVID-19 safe events may take place.

They are permitted as long as proper public health and safety protocols and guidelines are followed and adhered to.

Recommended events include:

Online parties/contests (e.g. costumes or pumpkin carving)

Car parades that comply with public health guidance for vehicle based parades

Drive by events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive by “judges” that are appropriately physically distanced

Drive through events where individuals remain in their vehicles and drive through an area with Halloween displays

Drive in events where individuals receive a treat bag (limited to commercially packaged non-perishable treats) or take away item from an organizer while the participants remain in their vehicle.

“We have all worked so hard to continue to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic by currently being designated a ‘green zone’, we just don’t want to go backwards," Mayor Sarno and HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris said. "We must continue to be smart and safe in order to continue to build public, consumer, and business confidence.”

The following activities are not recommended:

“Trick or treating” events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats

Gatherings or parties with non-household members even if they are conducted outdoors

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainments, and haunted house attractions

Officials said in a release that they made the announcement as early as possible to give families and organizations proper time and notice to plan for these permitted Halloween events.

The City of Springfield is reminding residents of personal protection measures regardless of how they choose to celebrate Halloween this year.