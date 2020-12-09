Officials: No door-to-door trick or treating in Springfield this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Halloween plans in New England are coming more into focus as the fall season approaches.
The City of Springfield, MA announced Friday that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, door-to-door trick or treating will not be allowed this year for Halloween.
The announcement comes as Springfield's Mayor Domenic J. Sarno consulted with Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton Harris and the Board of Public Health.
As Mayor Sarno agreed with health officials, it was determined that only COVID-19 safe events may take place.
They are permitted as long as proper public health and safety protocols and guidelines are followed and adhered to.
Recommended events include:
- Online parties/contests (e.g. costumes or pumpkin carving)
- Car parades that comply with public health guidance for vehicle based parades
Drive by events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive by “judges” that are appropriately physically distanced
Drive through events where individuals remain in their vehicles and drive through an area with Halloween displays
Drive in events where individuals receive a treat bag (limited to commercially packaged non-perishable treats) or take away item from an organizer while the participants remain in their vehicle.
“We have all worked so hard to continue to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic by currently being designated a ‘green zone’, we just don’t want to go backwards," Mayor Sarno and HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris said. "We must continue to be smart and safe in order to continue to build public, consumer, and business confidence.”
The following activities are not recommended:
- “Trick or treating” events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats
- Gatherings or parties with non-household members even if they are conducted outdoors
- Carnivals, festivals, live entertainments, and haunted house attractions
Officials said in a release that they made the announcement as early as possible to give families and organizations proper time and notice to plan for these permitted Halloween events.
The City of Springfield is reminding residents of personal protection measures regardless of how they choose to celebrate Halloween this year.
- Wear a cloth face covering when outside your home and around others that are not part of your household
- Avoid confined spaces - Actively stay away from indoor spaces that do not allow for easy distancing of at least 6 feet between you and others
- Avoid close contact - Stay at least 6 feet away from all other people who are not part of your own household, especially while talking, eating, drinking and singing
- Wash or sanitize your hands often
- Clean frequently touched items regularly