Downtown YMCA in Hartford teams up and hosts food drive

The Downtown YMCA in Hartford, Hartford Rotary, and Hartford Yard Goats teamed up Monday morning for a food drive to support families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the items donated by the community went to Hands on Hartford, a non-profit organization serving the city’s most economically challenged.

For donors like Heather Landerman, Monday’s food drive was personal.

“I lost a dear friend of mine a couple of weeks ago, they don’t know if it’s virus related but I just thought — it made me feel better doing this in his memory,” said Landerman.

About 20 volunteers were on hand to collect donations outside the Downtown YMCA. Donations included non-perishable items like peanut butter, canned foods, and pasta, as well as water and paper towels.

Volunteer Oz Griebel was happy to help out.

“I live downtown so you see impacts of it across the board, those in need— whether the issues with the shelters are very serious,” said Griebel.

Downtown YMCA Executive Director Rick Hersom said it’s important communities continue to come together and step up as the need grows greater.