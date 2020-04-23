Dozens of first responders line up to thank Manchester healthcare heroes

Dozens of first responders line up to thank Manchester healthcare heros

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Signs of appreciation for healthcare workers have been pouring in across the state.



It was a moving tribute outside of Manchester Memorial Hospital earlier Thursday.

“It’s really hard to hold back to tears, you just know that for all of us in the hospital, for the first responders, and even those in the community, were all doing our very best to fight this and it’s just overwhelming,” said Erin Duffy, ICU Clinical Coordinator, Manchester Memorial Hospital.

First responders from several different departments lined the street in front of Manchester Memorial Hospital, waving to all the healthcare heroes. Thanking them for their tireless efforts.

“It’s amazing to see the support of your colleagues and first responders, as much as they are recognizing us, we should be recognizing them as well they are out there taking patients from their homes and bringing them here for help,” said Robert Carroll, Facility Medical Director, Emergency Department.

For those who are working inside local hospitals, getting up and going to work every day is not an easy task. Some say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s moving, you’re here for a purpose, and you’re putting one step in front of the other, moving forward helping people like we have never helped people before,” said Holly Harris, Nurse Manger, ICU.

Helping fight a global pandemic may be a first for the staff inside the Manchester Hospital, but it’s actually the reason the hospital was created.

Manchester Memorial Hospital is currently celebrating their 100th anniversary. The hospital came to be because of the 1918 Spanish flu, and their mission remains the same.