Dozens protest outside CT Governor's home after COVID emergency order extension

Members of the CT Liberty Rally organization protested Governor Lamont’s move extending his coronavirus emergency powers for five more months.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Dozens gathered outside the Governor’s residence Wednesday afternoon, protesting his latest decision to extend his coronavirus emergency order until next year.

Protesters said they don’t feel like the statistics warrant a second emergency order.

“Extension of those powers would be profoundly unlawful, he will continue to exceed his authority,” Dan Reale Chairman of the CT Liberty Rally said.

The state of emergency means dozens of COVID restrictions impacting businesses and schools can continue. A limit on social gatherings will remain and post-travel self-quarantine could last as well.

Organizers of the protest said the COVID regulations are hurting business owners, landlords, and families.

“We’ve been under lockdown and executive order for six months and people are fed up with it and we have decreased death rates, decreasing infection rates and we want this executive order to end today,” Founder of CT Liberty Rally Jonathon Johnson said.