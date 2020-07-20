DPH discovers series of false positive COVID-19 tests

Department contacting patients who were tested in from mid June to last Friday.

The Department of Public Health announced Monday they have discovered a flaw in their testing system that lead to 90 people receiving a false positive test result.



The State Public Health Laboratory determined there was a flaw in one of the testing systems it uses to test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. "The flaw, which has been reported to both the manufacturer and the federal Food and Drug Administration, led to 90 of 144 people tested during June 15–July 17, 2020 receiving a false positive COVID test report," said officials in a press release.

The department said many of the false positives test results are from nursing home residents. The patients will be retested as soon as possible.

DPH has taken steps to make sure all the patients are notified. "The errant testing results were from a widely-used laboratory testing platform that the state laboratory started using on June 15. The exact cause of the false positive results is still being investigated," said officials.

The department said in the release, "The false positive test results were discovered by DPH laboratory scientists during an examination of previously positive samples to determine the feasibility of testing “pooled” specimens at the state lab. The errant results are from test specimens processed between June 15 and July 17. The DPH state public health lab relies on this testing platform, but to ensure accuracy moving forward, all positive results will be further analyzed by multiple laboratory scientists, and if indicated, retested using another method."

Earlier this month, The Food And Drug Administration alerted clinical laboratories and health care providers that one particular test for COVID-19 has an increased risk of false positive results.

A study by the manufacturer found that approximately 3% of the Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) SARS-CoV-2 Reagents for the BD Max System tests resulted in false positives.