CT Dept. of Public Health issues COVID-19 alert for Super Bowl Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Public Health is asking the public to “Stay Safe, Stay Home” during Sunday’s Super Bowl. With experts warning that Super Bowl parties could trigger a surge in COVID-19 infections, the department is issuing a Public Health Alert to state residents encouraging them to watch the game from home with household members. With snow forecast for Sunday, this is an ideal time to stay home to watch the game. If others do visit, masks should be worn at all times.

Four more cases of the B117 (“UK”) variant have been detected in the state, bringing Connecticut’s total number of known cases to 20. This variant spreads more easily, adding to the importance of staying home with household members for Sunday’s game.

“Connecticut’s numbers are going in the right direction,” said Connecticut Public Health Acting Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “We don’t want the spike in cases that we saw after the holidays, so please enjoy the game with your household members only. Vaccines are being administered at a steady pace, so if we can all minimize spread just a bit longer we’ll be in a much safer, healthier place in the near future.”