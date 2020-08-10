DPH issues COVID-19 alert for New London after spike in new cases

According to a release, the city reported 115 new COVID-19 cases between September 20 and October 3.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The state Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert Thursday for New London due to a rising level of new cases in recent weeks.

According to a release, the city reported 115 new COVID-19 cases between September 20 and October 3.

That spike raised the daily case rate to 30.5 per 100,000 population, which is one of the highest in the state, officials said.

Residents have been urged to:

stay home if not feeling well or exposed to positive cases

limit trips outside the home

avoid indoor gatherings with those outside of their households

“We are seeing increased levels of community transmission of COVID-19 in eastern Connecticut, and the amount of disease activity in New London is a real concern,” Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH said.

DPH also noted that they are working closely closely with the Ledge Light Health District, municipal officials and health care providers that have testing sites available for members of the community.

FOX61 reached out to Ledge Light Health District for an interview, but officials declined at this time.

A similar alert was issued for Norwich last week.

"We are urging anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to get tested as soon as possible and isolate if you test positive, and stay at home for 14 days if you have been exposed," Gifford continues. "If you are over the age of 60 or have a chronic disease and live in New London, you should stay home as much as possible.”

The following below testing locations are available in New London and the surrounding communities. COVID-19 testing in New London is free and no appointment is necessary:

Monday through Friday until further notice:

• Community Health Center, 1 Shaws Cove, New London – 8:30am-4pm

Thursday October 8:

• Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Rd, Groton – 9am-3:30pm

• New London Elks Club, 81 Washington St, New London – 9-11am

Friday October 9:

• Stonington Human Services, 166 S Broad St, Pawcatuck – 9am-3:30pm

• New London Senior Center, corner of Brainard and Mercer, New London – 12-4pm

• All Souls Church, 19 Jay St, New London – 8:30am-4pm

Saturday October 10:

• Jennings School, 50 Mercer St, New London – 10am-2pm

Sunday October 11:

• New London High School, 490 Jefferson Ave, New London – 12pm – 4pm

Wednesday October 14:

• New London Hospitality Center, 730 State Pier Rd, New London – 9am-1pm

Saturday October 17:

• Oasis of Restoration Church, 35 Redding, New London – 10am-2pm

Monday October 19:

• George Washington Carver Apartments, 202 Colman Street, New London 9am-1pm

• Williams Park Apartments, 127 Hempstead Street, New London – 9am-1pm

Wednesday October 21:

• Alliance For Living, 154 Broad Street, New London – 9am-1pm

Friday October 23

• Gordon Court, 40 Gordon Court, New London – 9am-1pm

Saturday October 24:

• Riozzi Court, 27 Riozzi Court, New London – 9am-1pm