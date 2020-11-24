Dr. Fauci to give commencement speech for 2021 Yale School of Public Health

The ceremony will be held on Monday, May 24 and the decision for an in-person or virtual celebration will be made in the spring.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Next year, the class of 2021 at the Yale School of Public Health will listen to the public health icon -- Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Yale School of Public Health made the announcement on Monday. For those unaware of Dr. Fauci's pedigree, he the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and also part of the National Coronavirus Task Force led by Vice President Mike Pence.

Dr. Fauci was a recipient of the Yale School of Public Health's Centennial Winsolw Medal in 2015, honoring his life's work battling domestic and global public health issues.