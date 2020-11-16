LIVE @ 4PM | Biden-pick Dr. Nunez-Smith, of Yale School of Public Health to join Gov. Lamont at COVID-19 briefing

Nunez-Smith was tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to co-chair his COVID-19 task force.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont will hold a news briefing Monday afternoon to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

He will be joined by Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith from the Yale School of Public Health.

Nunez-Smith was tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to co-chair his COVID-19 task force.

Nunez-Smith was also one of the members of Governor Lamont's "Re-open Connecticut" advisory board, which provided guidance on safely reopening Connecticut after severe pandemic restrictions in the spring.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that Gov. Lamont's chief spokesperson Max Reiss tested positive for COVID-19. Reiss said on Twitter he was exhibiting symptoms and is in isolation at home.

Officials said the governor along with chief of staff Paul Mounds and chief operating officer Josh Geballe were self-quarantining out of caution.

According to a release, Lamont and senior staff are tested twice a week and there are no known additional positive cases.

Before the weekend, the governor reported Connecticut's positivity rate was at 6.37%. 43,078 tests had been administered and 2,746 came back positive. 659 patients were hospitalized for an increase of 42. 11 additional deaths were reported.