DrinksOnUs aims to reward vaccinated restaurant customers

The program is a partnership between the CT Restaurant Association and the state.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As business restrictions lift, restaurant patrons who have been vaccinated will be able to enjoy a reward for their patronage.

The state of Connecticut and the CT Restaurant Association announced last month that diners fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who eat at participating restaurants would receive a free drink starting May 19.

“Connecticut’s local restaurant industry is proud to be working with the governor on this initiative, which we hope will both thank state residents who have gotten vaccinated, and also encourage more people to go out and get their shot in the interest of both public health and our local economy,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

The #CTDrinksOnUs campaign will run through the end of May. Participating restaurants are being asked to provide at least one non-alcoholic option, but can include as many different choices for patrons as they choose.

"We want to do our part to encourage guests to come back," said Michael Knudson, beverage director for Wood N' Tap and associated restaurants. "We've got the worst behind us."

At Wood N' Tap, customers will have to request the free drink. They will get their choice of a glass of house red or white, soft drink, Coors Light, or Michelob Ultra Light bottles. The restaurants will also offer a glass of a proprietary Hop Revolution.

At MOOYAH in Storrs, customers will have to show their vaccination cards to get a free beverage.

"We're hoping to see more people," said Chelsea Davy.

For a listing of participating restaurants go to CTVisit.com

