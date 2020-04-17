Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Groton Sunday

The Town of Groton, the City of Groton and PhysicianOne Urgent Care said the site will be at Fitch High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GROTON, Conn. — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be set up in Groton for a few hours on Sunday, April 19th.

Individuals do not need to be patients of PhysicianOne Urgent Care, but must complete a medical evaluation pre-screen by PhysicianOne Urgent Care staff in advance.

Patients with symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of taste/smell are encouraged to schedule a virtual visit.

"We are finding that many people are not seeking advice for symptoms and feeling isolated and unsure. Now that testing is available, people can safely be medically evaluated through a virtual visit to determine whether they need to come in for testing,” Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, DO, PhysicianOne Urgent Care Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, said in a release.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care does have COVID-19 testing available every day at all 23 locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.