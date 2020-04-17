Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Manchester Saturday

The site will be set up at PhysicianOne's Urgent Care location in Manchester on 370 Middle Turnpike West from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A drive-through testing site for COVID-19 will be set up in Manchester in Saturday, April 18.

Patients with symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of taste/smell are encouraged to schedule a virtual visit in advance.

Patients who complete the medical evaluation prior to Saturday will be tested by a licensed health care provider from PhysicianOne Urgent Care.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care said it will also offer COVID-19 testing to all essential workers, even those without symptoms.

“We are so proud to partner with PhysicianOne Urgent Care to test people in our community to see if they are positive with COVID-19,” Mayor Jay Moran said in a statement. “The more people we can test the better chance we have of stopping the virus and possibly save lives. I hope many people schedule a virtual visit pre-screen to possibly get the test and the healthcare they need.”

Patients do not need to be current patients of PhysicianOne Urgent Care, but do need to complete a medical evaluation pre-screen. Click here to schedule a Manchester drive-through testing pre-screen.