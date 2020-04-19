Drive thru testing offered in Groton, Manchester

Officials say testing is the key to fighting virus

GROTON, Conn. — GROTON- While experts work to figure out how to safely reopen the state, testing has been highlighted as an important part of that.

“Getting a handle on enough testing, getting a handle on this is important to eventually getting through it, getting in control of it, and moving on getting things reopened,” said John Burt, town manager for the Town of Groton.

Physician One Urgent Care offered drive-through testing in Manchester and Groton over the weekend, for people showing symptoms of COVID-19 and for essential workers who are asymptomatic.

“We have people in the community that are probably carrying it and don’t even realize it that’s why we’re offering the test to essential workers even without symptoms,” said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, chief medical officer for Physican One Urgent Care.

“Testing is important you need to find out whether or not you actually have the virus,” said Mayor of the City of Groton, Keith Hedrick. “Especially for essential personnel and first responders in order to get them back to work,” he said.

Doctors are also emphasizing the importance of things people can do to slow the spread of the virus.

“Hand washing, frequently washing high touch areas and social distancing is key. wearing the mask if you’re out and you can’t socially distance has become evident as preventative measure as well,” said Dr. Kenkare.

She says she expects an uptick in cases along the shoreline soon.

“We’ve seen the virus travel from New York City up north, so a little bit delayed on the shoreline than it has been in other parts I think, but I think it’s coming,” she said.

In addition to the testing, the Town and City of Groton are also offering other services to people in the area.

“Luckily we’ve had an outpouring of donations for our human services department so our food locker, and we’ve had a list of volunteers that are helping deliver food if people are needing it,” said Burt.