Hartford Healthcare closes COVID-19 drive-thru test sites for Dec. 17 due to impending storm

FOX61's weather team is predicting the storm will bring somewhere between 8 and 14" for most of the state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With the impending Nor'easter heading expected to reach Connecticut Wednesday, Hartford Healthcare has announced it will be closing all of its drive-through test sites on Thursday, December 17. 

A spokesperson for the healthcare system said if people want to be tested, they should visit one of the nine test locations on Wednesday, December 16, or Friday, December 18. The decision was made to ensure safety for patients and staff members. 

Hartford Healthcare said to reduce wait times, patients can schedule their appointments at HartfordHealthCare.org/testing

It is expected for the heaviest snow to begin overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. 

