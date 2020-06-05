Dunkin' gives back to health care workers on the frontline of COVID-19.

In addition, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood foundation announced a $200,000 grant to develop the "Hero Recharge" program.

Dunkin' is offering all health care workers a free coffee and donut in Connecticut on May 6th, which is National Nurses Day. Dunkin' says it is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut - no purchase necessary - while supplies last.

In addition, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood foundation announced a $200,000 grant to develop the "Hero Recharge" program, which will help health care professionals experiencing trauma. The grant will go to the First Descents, a global leader in adventure-base healing.

With the grant, First Descents will create the "Hero Recharge" program to help health care professionals by "improving their psychosocial health, nurturing supportive peer relationships, and better positioning them to carry out their important work."