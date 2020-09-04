Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation announces emergency grants to 3 organizations in Connecticut

The grants are part of a $1.25 million commitment by the foundation

CANTON, Massachusetts — The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is providing emergency grants to three Connecticut health and hunger relief in an effort to support them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made on Thursday.

The grants are a part of a $1.25 million in a commitment by the foundation across the country. The Connecticut Food Bank, Camella's Cupboard, and the National Diaper Bank Network will receive $20,000 of that funding.

"These grants are part of a commitment by Dunkin’, Dunkin’s Foundation and Dunkin’ franchisees to provide health and hunger organizations with the support they need, as many are seeing a significant increase in the volume of people they serve and are facing unprecedented and costly challenges in the wake of the pandemic," said a foundation spokesperson.

Connecticut Dunkin' franchises are also stepping up and have pledged to donate over $35,000 in gift cards and packaged coffee. This will go to several health and hunger relief organizations across Connecticut.

Those organizations include:

· Bristol Hospital

· Connecticut Children’s

· Johnson Memorial Hospital

· Mount Sinai Rehab Hospital

· Saint Francis Hospital

· Saint Mary’s Hospital

· Yale-New Haven Hospital

· Connecticut Food Bank

· Foodshare

Dunkin' also set up an online gift card site, so that you may send a Dunkin' eGift Card to a medical worker to show your appreciation. For every card purchased on this site, Dunkin' will donate to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds.

For more information on the eGift Card, click here.