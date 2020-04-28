During pandemic, Connecticut package stores prosper

One store owner says his store sales are up close to 20% since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We’re busy, sales are very good,” said Chris Cambareri, who has owned the Willowbrook Spirit Shoppe for the past 30 years.

Cambareri is also the legislative liaison for the Connecticut Package Store Association and, while, he says sales at his store are up close to 20 percent since the Covid-19 crisis began, it’s the not business model he, and some 800 members of the CT. Package Store Association wants.

“We don’t like being busy under these conditions,” Cambareri said, “people are suffering out there and we’d rather have things back to normal.”

In West Hartford, Greg Nemergut, the owner of West Side Wines and Spirits has made the switch to be able to deliver and tend to customers curbside — that has helped his bottom line.

“You’re seeing bulk buying which benefits us, “ Nemergut said and added, “the model has changed.”

The Package Store industry in Connecticut and across the country will feel a pinch in the weeks ahead, with lower sales expected for Cinco De Mayo, a lack of graduation parties, and what is expected to be a watered down Summer season due to Covid-19.